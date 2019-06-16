BEER JAMES M.

Age 70, a lifelong resident of Moon Township, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Heritage Valley Sewickley. Sudsy, born in Baldwin on October 1, 1948, was one of four children to Lorraine "Tootsie" (Rohrkaste) Beer of Sewickley and the late James R. Beer. He married the love of his life at Heinz Chapel on December 21, 1974, Susie (Natcher) Beer. They were blessed with a beautiful, loving and devoted daughter, Cody Beer Gsell and her husband Derek as well as his cherished pride and joy, his granddaughter, Hadley James Gsell. In addition, he is survived by his sisters and brother, Leslie Smith (John), Stacy Weihman (Stephen) and Jeffrey Beer; also loving nieces and nephews and many good friends. Sudsy graduated from Moon High School in 1966 and obtained his bachelor's in education from Edinboro University and Master's in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. For 13 years, he taught at Chartiers Valley and completed his teaching career, in Reading and Journalism, at Moon Area Middle School. Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. A celebration of life service will be held later, time, date, and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his name to Mother's Hope Foundation.