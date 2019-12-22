|
BRYANT JAMES M.
James M. Bryant, age 58, of Bridgeville, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Husband of the late Janice Leonard Bryant; father of Paul and Shawn Bryant; brother of William, Donald, Donna, Patty, and Deborah. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service both at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike Robinson Township, PA 15136. Memorial contribution may be made to the Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care to help with Jim's funeral expenses.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019