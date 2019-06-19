COX, SR. JAMES M.

Age 93, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Monday, June 17, 2019, of Champion, formerly of Baldwin. Beloved husband of the late Donna Louise Cox; father of Michael (Ann) Cox, Patrick Cox, Jeannine (Nick) Scigliano and the late Susan and Jimmy Cox; proud grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of six; brother of John (Joanne) Cox, Carol (Ken) Wuerthele, the late Nancy (Harry) Bishop and Joe (survived by Bunny) Cox. An Air Force veteran, Jim served his country during World War II. In 1964, he founded the James M. Cox Company in Bethel Park, which still operates today under the watchful eye of his two sons, Michael and Patrick. Jim was an avid golfer and will be greatly missed. Funeral services were held privately at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. If desired, Jim's family suggests contributions to Action for Animals Humane Society, 386 PA 217, Latrobe, PA 15650. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.