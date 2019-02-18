|
CVETIC JAMES M. "JIMMY"
Age 69, passed February 15, 2019. Vietnam Veteran, Police Officer, Boxing Mentor, Poet, Humanitarian, Grand Elf and Master of "Making The World A Better Place". Beloved son of the late George and Barbara Cvetic. Preceded by Georgeann Amodeo, Carole Grimm, and Charlene Cvetic. Survived by his beloved wife, Gloria Sztukowski; daughter, Jaime Cvetic; son-in-law, Mark Wojciechowski; granddaughter, Sophia Wojciechowski; siblings, Maryann Tumolo, husband, Richard, Bob Cvetic, wife, Betsy, Chrissy DeHart, Ray Cvetic, wife, Patty. Jimmy requested no service at this time. Donations may be made to Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League in lieu of flowers. A CELEBRATION OF JIMMY'S LIFE will be announced at a later date. Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., (Lawrenceville).
