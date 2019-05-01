DOERFLER JAMES M.

Age 56, of New Bethlehem passed away at home on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born April 16, 1963 in Pittsburgh, son of the late William and Lois Simpson Doerfler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Doerfler. Jim spent his career as a truck driver traveling across the country driving "Caroline" his truck. His dedication to his children and grandchildren was his passion in life. He expressed his love for music by attending concerts and loved Karaoke. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with the families at the Moose Lodge, which he was an active member. He was known for his "Donald Duck" voice, quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He is survived by his former spouse, Susan Bell; three loving daughters, Danielle (Robert) Drum, Brittany (Chad) Freuchtel and Amanda (Nicholas) Walters; and a loving son, Robert Doerfler; four grandchildren, Landon, Madison, Declan, Colt; and a grandson on the way. He is also survived by his six brothers and sisters, Linda Kriedler, Jacqueline (George) Rold, Karen (Scott) Pelkofer, John (Jackie) Doerfler, his twin sister, Sandra (John) McCue and Michael (Susan) Doerfler; numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved traveling cat, Jake. Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Moose-Lodge #366, 440 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 in Jim's name.

