Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES FANDRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES M. FANDRAY


1942 - 2019
JAMES M. FANDRAY Obituary
FANDRAY JAMES M.

Age 76, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Baldwin Township, passed on September 24, 2019 after a long illness. Born October 23, 1942, in Pittsburgh, PA. Son of the late Bernard and Ann (Ford) Fandray. Beloved husband of 54 years of Sondra (Barbrow) Fandray; loving father of Amy Guenther (David) and Susan Huber (Kevin); treasured Pop of Hannah Huber, Sydney Huber and Elizabeth Guenther; brother of Kathleen Sculimbrene (Dennis) and Mary Lucy Rock (Richard); brother-in-law of Richard Barbrow (Ellen); many cousins, a niece; nephews and friends. Jim enjoyed his work as a private investigator. He liked hunting at his camp in Knox, PA, antiquing and furniture refinishing. He made beautiful lamps and chandeliers from old recycled parts. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ferdinand  on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Troopers Helping Troopers (troopershelpingtroopers.org or Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110). The family wishes to thank the doctor, nurses and volunteers at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, PA, for kind, compassionate care

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
