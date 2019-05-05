Home

JAMES M. FONNER

JAMES M. FONNER Obituary
FONNER JAMES M.

Age 62, of Turtle Creek, passed away after a long, brave battle with cancer on May 2, 2019. Loving father of Kristy (Edward) Shearer, and Michael Fonner; adoring grandfather of Angelica, Samuel, Marissa, and Kayla; brother of George Kasko; former husband and friend of Cheryl Kosko. Jim proudly honored veterans through his work at the VA Hospital for over 20 years. He was loved by many, and became a friend to everyone he met. Jim put his family above all, with great love and pride. Friends will be received Tuesday, May 7, from 3-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a funeral service will be held with full military honors at 7:15 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, http://nchv.org/ Please view online tributes at www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
