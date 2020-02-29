|
HORCICK JAMES M. "JAMIE"
Age 48, of Ross Twp., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Loving son of Harry and Suzanne Horcick; beloved brother of Eric (Sheri) and the late Timothy Horcick; uncle of Carl, Steven, and Benjamin Horcick; also survived by aunts, uncles, and his faithful dog, Zoe. Jamie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to camp. Friends received SUNDAY from 1 - 5 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Hills Food Bank, 845 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020