Rex T Smith Funeral Home
2860 Perrysville Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
412-321-4011
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM
JAMES M. "JAMIE" HORCICK

JAMES M. "JAMIE" HORCICK Obituary
HORCICK JAMES M. "JAMIE"

Age 48, of Ross Twp., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Loving son of Harry and Suzanne Horcick; beloved brother of Eric (Sheri) and the late Timothy Horcick; uncle of Carl, Steven, and Benjamin Horcick; also survived by aunts, uncles, and his faithful dog, Zoe. Jamie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to camp.  Friends received SUNDAY from 1 - 5 p.m. at the REX T. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 2860 Perrysville Ave., North Side. Funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Hills Food Bank, 845 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
