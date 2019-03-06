Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Of Bradford Park, Economy Borough, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Carol (Bergen) Ireland; loving father of Lynn Ireland Pence (David), Beth A. Polack, and Susan L. Ireland; brother of the late Timothy Ireland; brother-in-law of Nancy Kunkel (Robert); proud grandfather of Steven Polack (Monse); also survived by many loving family and friends. Jim had many passions but among the most important were his wife and daughters, his work and hunting. Jim was the owner and operator of Ireland Electric Co., established in 1968. Friends received Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Rd., 724-772-8800. Services and Interment private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
