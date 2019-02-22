|
LAYTON JAMES M. "MURRAY"
Age 72, unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 of Baldwin Boro. Beloved husband of 52 years to Victoria L. (Bujarski); loving father of Christopher J. (Nancy), Denise M. (Russell) Wells and Joel A. (Paula) Layton; proud Pap to Sydney, Marc, Jacob, Tanner, Riley, Ryan, Charlotte and Olivia; cherished brother of Ronald R. (Judy) Layton; brother-in-law of Margie (Bob) Forster, Mary DiLiberatore, Dolores (the late Bob) Zimmerman and Charlene (Bob) Lewandowski; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the , 4 Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019