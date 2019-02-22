Home

JAMES M. "MURRAY" LAYTON

JAMES M. "MURRAY" LAYTON Obituary
LAYTON JAMES M. "MURRAY"

Age 72, unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 of Baldwin Boro. Beloved husband of 52 years to Victoria L. (Bujarski); loving father of Christopher J. (Nancy), Denise M. (Russell) Wells and Joel A. (Paula) Layton; proud Pap to Sydney, Marc, Jacob, Tanner, Riley, Ryan, Charlotte and Olivia; cherished brother of Ronald R. (Judy) Layton; brother-in-law of Margie (Bob) Forster, Mary DiLiberatore, Dolores (the late Bob) Zimmerman and Charlene (Bob) Lewandowski; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL  HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2-6 p.m.  Funeral services and interment will be private.  In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the , 4 Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
