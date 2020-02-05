Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
JAMES M. MADDEN III Obituary
MADDEN, III JAMES M.

Age 47, unexpectedly on Monday, February 3, 2020, of Brentwood. Beloved husband of 21 years to Angie (Aloisio); loving dad of Julia, Matthew, and Noah; cherished son of James and Jackie Madden; son-in-law of Michael and the late Patricia Aloisio; grandson of Julia and the late Jack Nort; brother of Briar (Elizabeth) and the late Brooke Madden.  Also survived by his loving in-laws, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral services will be held privately.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
