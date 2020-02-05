|
MADDEN, III JAMES M.
Age 47, unexpectedly on Monday, February 3, 2020, of Brentwood. Beloved husband of 21 years to Angie (Aloisio); loving dad of Julia, Matthew, and Noah; cherished son of James and Jackie Madden; son-in-law of Michael and the late Patricia Aloisio; grandson of Julia and the late Jack Nort; brother of Briar (Elizabeth) and the late Brooke Madden. Also survived by his loving in-laws, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held privately. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020