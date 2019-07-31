|
Age 67, of Carnegie, died suddenly on July 29, 2019. Jim owned and operated Morris Landscaping for over 45 years. Loving father of Michael Morris and Chrissy Petit, beloved grandfather of Noah Petit, brother of Nancy (Bob) Schuchert, Peggy (Bob) Cimarolli and Kathy (David) Langsdale, also many nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Family suggest memorials to the or . View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019