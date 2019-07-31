Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Age 67, of Carnegie, died suddenly on July 29, 2019. Jim owned and operated Morris Landscaping for over 45 years. Loving father of Michael Morris and Chrissy Petit, beloved grandfather of Noah Petit, brother of Nancy (Bob) Schuchert, Peggy (Bob) Cimarolli and Kathy (David) Langsdale, also many nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Family suggest memorials to the or . View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
