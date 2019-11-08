Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 63, of West View, on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Son of the late James M., Sr. and Julia T. (Lipnichan) Roberts; nephew of Joyce and Richard Lipnichan; also survived by many cousins. Family will welcome friends on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View) 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 1p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to a Veteran's . Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
