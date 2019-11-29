|
WARNER, JR. JAMES M.
On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, age 73, of Bellevue. Son of the late Eleanor (Gerber) and James M. Warner, Sr.; husband of the late Karen (Kenny) Warner; father of Daniel, Robert ( Adrienne), Tammy (Matthew) Link and the late James M. Warner, III; grandfather of Melissa, Emily, Robert, Abigail and Amaya; brother of Michelle, Kim, Janis and David; brother-in-law of John and Ruth Snipes. Jim retired from Blue Cross, where he worked as an accountant. Friends received Saturday from 2:00 until 6:00 pm at the LAWRENCE T MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC, 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202, where memorial service will be held at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019