JAMES M. WARNER Jr.

JAMES M. WARNER Jr. Obituary
WARNER, JR. JAMES M.

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, age 73, of Bellevue. Son of the late Eleanor (Gerber) and James M. Warner, Sr.; husband of the late Karen (Kenny) Warner; father of Daniel, Robert ( Adrienne), Tammy (Matthew) Link and the late James M. Warner, III; grandfather of Melissa, Emily, Robert, Abigail and Amaya; brother of Michelle, Kim, Janis and David; brother-in-law of John and Ruth Snipes. Jim retired from Blue Cross, where he worked as an accountant. Friends received Saturday from 2:00 until 6:00 pm at the LAWRENCE T MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC, 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202, where memorial service will be held at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
