WELLINGTON JAMES MARTIN

Age 76, of West Deer Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019; father of Charlene (Robert) Radwan, James M. Wellington and estranged son, Robert A. Wellington; grandfather of Damien Wellington; and brother of Richard "Joe" Beglen, Catherine "Caye" Beglen, Marion Polma, and the late John Wellington, William Beglen and Walter Beglen; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jim loved working as a millwright and supported his union. He enjoyed restoring old cars, gardening and reading. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children and his dog, Rudy. Special thanks to Monarch Hospice Home Care for their unending support, high level care and love to our father. They were like family. Also, a special thanks goes out to his brother from a different mother, Dennis Tarasovich, who encouraged Jim and supported him and his family until the last moment. Services are to remain private. Memorial donations may be made to Monarch Hospice Care, 2837 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, monarchhospice.net. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com