MADDEN JAMES MICHAEL
Of Forest Hills, Formerly of Penn Hills. James passed away with family at his side at Shadyside Hospital on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Survived by Patricia A. (Mihalic) Madden wife and companion; son, Aaron James (Lynn) Madden; daughter, Kelly A. Madden; Pop Pop to Caroline and Noah Madden. Jim was the son of the late Thomas and Margaret (Coyne) Madden; brother of Mary M. Cmar (Gus), Eileen P. Tomko (Andrew), Rita A. Curran (Edward) Thomas (late Mary Ann) Helen T. Madden and the late John Madden (wife, Anita survives); also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews, God children and cousins. Jim was a very proud and humble Irishman, who loved the Lord and his family. He always had a kind word for everyone. Really enjoyed the outdoors, especially bike riding and the ocean shores. James worked for General Window and Commercial Cleaning for 40 years in sales and as an estimator and account executive. James was an Army Veteran. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall on Sunday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette Parish, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Memorial contributions may be made to the and St. Bernadette Parish, Monroeville, PA. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019