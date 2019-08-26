Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
JAMES MICHAEL REICHERT


1965 - 2019
JAMES MICHAEL REICHERT Obituary
REICHERT JAMES MICHAEL

On August 22, 2019, age 54, of West Mifflin formerly of Braddock. James was born in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Robert and Alberta (May) Reichert; beloved husband of Karen (Cubra); loving father of Alyssa and Nolan Reichert of Texas; special brother of Linda (Phil) Mariani, Debra (Jon) Curran, Robert (Kathleen, John (Diane) and Richard (Karen); also several nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Wednesday from 1 until the time of the Blessing Service a 3 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in James' name to the Pittsburgh Chapter, 600 River Avenue, Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA  15212. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
