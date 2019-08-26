|
|
REICHERT JAMES MICHAEL
On August 22, 2019, age 54, of West Mifflin formerly of Braddock. James was born in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Robert and Alberta (May) Reichert; beloved husband of Karen (Cubra); loving father of Alyssa and Nolan Reichert of Texas; special brother of Linda (Phil) Mariani, Debra (Jon) Curran, Robert (Kathleen, John (Diane) and Richard (Karen); also several nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Wednesday from 1 until the time of the Blessing Service a 3 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in James' name to the Pittsburgh Chapter, 600 River Avenue, Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019