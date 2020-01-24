Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
JAMES MROSKI Obituary
MROSKI JAMES

Age 75, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, of South Park. Loving and devoted husband of 45 years to Darla (Livi) Mroski; brother of John (Carmel), Robert (Brenda) and the late Edward (survived by Joyce) and Michael Mroski; godfather of Carise Comstock. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.  James was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Air Force and retired from U.S. Airways after 34 years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 2-8 p.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson St., Ste. 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or the United Service Organizations, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
