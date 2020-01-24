|
MROSKI JAMES
Age 75, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, of South Park. Loving and devoted husband of 45 years to Darla (Livi) Mroski; brother of John (Carmel), Robert (Brenda) and the late Edward (survived by Joyce) and Michael Mroski; godfather of Carise Comstock. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. James was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Air Force and retired from U.S. Airways after 34 years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 2-8 p.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson St., Ste. 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or the United Service Organizations, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020