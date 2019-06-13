CULBERTSON JAMES N. "CULBY"

Age 67, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at home. He was born July 4, 1951 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late James N., Sr. and Esther (Calabrese) Culbertson. Culby worked as a bartender at Shafton Fireman's Club and was a retired employee of the State Correctional Institute of Pittsburgh and a former employee of Westinghouse Electric Corp., East Pittsburgh. He was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He also was a former baseball coach. He is survived by his companion, Patti Schanck; his children, Renee Saello and her husband, Dino and Jeff Culbertson and his wife, Jessica; his grandchildren, Alaynna Sisley and her husband, Darien and Hailee and Ethan Culbertson; and his great-grandchildren, Braelynn and Estella Sisley. At Culby's request there will be no viewing. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main Street, Irwin, 724-863-1200. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.