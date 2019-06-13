Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
JAMES N. "CULBY" CULBERTSON

JAMES N. "CULBY" CULBERTSON Obituary
CULBERTSON JAMES N. "CULBY"

Age 67, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at home. He was born July 4, 1951 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late James N., Sr. and Esther (Calabrese) Culbertson. Culby worked as a bartender at Shafton Fireman's Club and was a retired employee of the State Correctional Institute of Pittsburgh and a former employee of Westinghouse Electric Corp., East Pittsburgh. He was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He also was a former baseball coach. He is survived by his companion, Patti Schanck; his children, Renee Saello and her husband, Dino and Jeff Culbertson and his wife, Jessica; his grandchildren, Alaynna Sisley and her husband, Darien and Hailee and Ethan Culbertson; and his great-grandchildren, Braelynn and Estella Sisley. At Culby's request there will be no viewing. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main Street, Irwin, 724-863-1200. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
