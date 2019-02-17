ALBRIGHT JAMES O.

Of Bethel Park, passed peacefully at home, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, age 72, beloved husband of Deborah Willy Smoller Albright; loving father of Anna Frankel (Darin), Tracy Buford (John) and; step-father of David Smoller (Emily), brother of William (Janine), Edward (Ginger) and Dale (Marlene); grandpap of Justin, Calyssa, John "J.T.", Austin, Ethan, Grayson and Maxim; also many nieces and nephews. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and retired after 20 years of service. He was a member of the South Hills Honor Guard and a Past Post Commander for the Library VFW. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Burial Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with Full Military Honors. A Memorial Service will be Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in Peters Creek Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the South Hills Honor Guard. davidhenneyfuneralhome.com