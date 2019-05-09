OLEJARZ JAMES

Age 75, of Charlottesville, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on November 6, 1943, to the late Michael Henry Olejarz, Sr. and Wanda Kriston Olejarz. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Henry Olejarz, Jr. Mr. Olejarz, or "Mr. O." as he was known by many, proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. After his service, Mr. O spent many years working as a Grocer in Charlottesville, notably at Kroger, where he worked for many years. Mr. O is survived by his sister-in-law, Paula Olejarz; his niece, Mona-Lisa Traina; and his nephew, Micheal John Olejarz, his wife, Joan and their children, Amanda and Michael. He is also survived by many other extended family members. A funeral service celebrating James' life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at HILL AND WOOD FUNERAL HOME, in Charlottesville, VA. He will be interred at Quantico National Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Friends may send condolences to the family at www.hillandwood.com.