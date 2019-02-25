Home

R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 461-0987
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
View Map
JAMES OWEN "MACK" McCALLISTER

JAMES OWEN "MACK" McCALLISTER Obituary
McCALLISTER JAMES OWEN "MACK"

Age 67 of Munhall on February 23, 2019. Member and former President of Thompson Run Athletic Club and retired PA  State employee. Beloved son of Dorothy (Cannon) and Gordon Odell and the late Owen McCallister; husband of Susan McCallister; father of Robert (Jodi) McCallister, Justin McCallister and Caitlin (Michael) Wallace; grandfather of Zoe and Owen. Brother of Colleen (Bruce) Zivic and the late Robert McCallister; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins; good friend of Florita Stetson. Visitation  6-8 p.m., Tuesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday in R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME INC., 315 East Tenth Ave., Homestead, PA. Mass of Christian burial Thursday in St. Therese Church (time to be announced).  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
