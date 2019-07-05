|
BRYAN, JR. JAMES P.
On July 3rd, 2019, James P. Bryan Jr., age 95, of McCandless, formerly of Mckees Rocks. beloved husband of the late Jean Stahl Bryan; father of Joan (Philip N.) Melodia and Jacqueline (James B.) Bunn; brother of Jane Diehl and Janet McCrystal; grandfather of Veronica (Michael) Watson, Jennifer (Sims C.) Miess, Philip B (Tracey) Melodia, James B. (Laura) Bunn Jr., J. Bryan (Leslie) Bunn; great-grandfather of Scott A. Watson and Kathryn L. Miess, and Damon C. Davis; preceded in death by his parents, James P. (Hazel Edwards) Bryan, Sr. Friends received Sunday, July 7, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at SIMMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, at 11:00 a.m. www.simonsfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to , .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019