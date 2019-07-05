Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JAMES P. BRYAN Jr.

JAMES P. BRYAN Jr. Obituary
BRYAN, JR. JAMES P.

On July 3rd, 2019, James P. Bryan Jr., age 95, of McCandless, formerly of Mckees Rocks. beloved husband of the late Jean Stahl Bryan; father of Joan (Philip N.) Melodia and Jacqueline (James B.) Bunn; brother of Jane Diehl and Janet McCrystal; grandfather of Veronica (Michael) Watson, Jennifer (Sims C.) Miess, Philip B (Tracey) Melodia, James B. (Laura) Bunn Jr., J. Bryan (Leslie) Bunn; great-grandfather of Scott A. Watson and Kathryn L. Miess, and Damon C. Davis; preceded in death by his parents, James P. (Hazel Edwards) Bryan, Sr. Friends received Sunday, July 7, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at SIMMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, at 11:00 a.m. www.simonsfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to , .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
