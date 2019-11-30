Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES HARDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES P. HARDING Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES P. HARDING Sr. Obituary
HARDING, SR. JAMES P.

James P. Harding, Sr., age 71 of North Side, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband for 49 years of Patricia (Duffola) Harding; loving father of Christina (Richard) Hart, James P. (Rebecca) Harding, Jr. and Sean (Allison) Harding; loving grandfather of Jayna, Ella, Patrick, Sean, James and Alise; brother of George Harding and Rita Thompson. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., Pgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Church, 720 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, on Monday at 9:30 a.m. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now