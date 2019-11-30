|
HARDING, SR. JAMES P.
James P. Harding, Sr., age 71 of North Side, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband for 49 years of Patricia (Duffola) Harding; loving father of Christina (Richard) Hart, James P. (Rebecca) Harding, Jr. and Sean (Allison) Harding; loving grandfather of Jayna, Ella, Patrick, Sean, James and Alise; brother of George Harding and Rita Thompson. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., Pgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Church, 720 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, on Monday at 9:30 a.m. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019