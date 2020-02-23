Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES POWERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES P. POWERS Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES P. POWERS Sr. Obituary
POWERS, SR. JAMES P.

Age 83, of Peters Township, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Gladys (Irvine) Powers; father of Cindy (Bob) Hawkins, and James (Beth) Powers, Jr.; grandfather of Nathan (Samantha) Scherrer, Chris Scherrer, Emma, Abby, Brett, and Aaron Powers; brother of John (Beverly) Powers and the late George Powers; and son of the late James M. and Elizabeth Powers. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211, on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services private. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now