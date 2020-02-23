|
|
POWERS, SR. JAMES P.
Age 83, of Peters Township, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Gladys (Irvine) Powers; father of Cindy (Bob) Hawkins, and James (Beth) Powers, Jr.; grandfather of Nathan (Samantha) Scherrer, Chris Scherrer, Emma, Abby, Brett, and Aaron Powers; brother of John (Beverly) Powers and the late George Powers; and son of the late James M. and Elizabeth Powers. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211, on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services private. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020