|
|
RECTANUS JAMES P.
Jim Rectanus left this world quietly on December 4, 2019, at the age of 70, which was ironic because quiet wasn't his style. He was the oldest child of Milton and Beryl Rectanus. His parents and younger brother, Rick preceded him in death. Jim served in Vietnam in the Army then worked in the steel mill before joining the Allegheny County Department of Road Works. Due to many health issues he became disabled about 13 years ago. He loved his cars and watching the birds at his bird feeders. Jim lived his life unapologetically on his own terms. He leaves a daughter, Stacey Rectanus Logan; a granddaughter, Alyssa Logan; a great-grandson, Cole; and a sister, Meryl Rectanus Thomas (Jim); and two nieces, a nephew and three great-nieces. He was a tough guy but a kind soul and will be missed by many. Thanks to Erica, RN; Kelly, CNA; and Christine, MSW, and others from Three Rivers Hospice for his wonderful care. Memorial service will be private. Please send donations to Pittsburgh National Aviary. Professional Services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019