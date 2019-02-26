SCIULLI JAMES P. "JIMMY"

Age 58, of Kennedy Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved husband of 33 years to Donna (Martelli); loving father of Angela, Jimmy, Joey, and his dog, Marley; cherished brother of Joey (Marilee), Ernie (Susie), Johnny, Kathy (Keith) Rogers, and Ruth (Steve) Mackin; he is also survived by his mother-in-law, Joan Martelli; brother-in-law, Albert (Rebecca) Martelli; sisters-in-law, Nancy Webster, Sharon (Dave) Butter, Carol (Scott) Gracy, Jeanne (Phil) Peckich, and Ginny Sciulli; as well as 22 nieces and nephews, and countless friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Rita Sciulli. A loving husband and father, and a friend to everyone, to know Jimmy was to love him, and he will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him. Friends to be received 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., WEDNESDAY at MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON THURSDAY at St. Malachy Church. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions be made in Jimmy's name to the University of Pittsburgh Alzheimer Disease Research Center (http://www.adrc.pitt.edu/volunteer/donate), or the Dementia Society of America (http://www.dementiasociety.org/donate).

Mcdermottfh.com