WELSH, SR. JAMES P.

Age 68, of Monongahela, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at UPMC-Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born in New Eagle on March 27, 1951, he was a son to the late William B. and Nina M. (Amati) Welsh. Jim worked as an operations manager for Weisshouse Design in Shadyside for 30 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Louis J. Welsh and William Welsh. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Andrea (Bagay) Welsh; son, James P. Welsh, Jr. of Peters Township; two grandchildren, Jordyn and Kennedy; a sister, Mary Ann Forlini of Donora; and several nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, INC., 40 Second Street Extension, Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, (724) 379-6900; where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Donora. ALL FAMILY AND FRIENDS WISHING TO ATTEND ARE ASKED TO GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH FOR SERVICES. PLEASE ARRIVE BY 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private in Monongahela Cemetery. To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.