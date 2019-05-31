Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony L Massafra Funeral Home
40 2Nd Street Ext
Donora, PA 15033
(724) 379-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES WELSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES P. WELSH Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES P. WELSH Sr. Obituary
WELSH, SR. JAMES P.

Age 68, of Monongahela, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at UPMC-Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born in New Eagle on March 27, 1951, he was a son to the late William B. and Nina M. (Amati) Welsh. Jim worked as an operations manager for Weisshouse Design in Shadyside for 30 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Louis J. Welsh and William Welsh. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Andrea (Bagay) Welsh; son, James P. Welsh, Jr. of Peters Township; two grandchildren, Jordyn and Kennedy; a sister, Mary Ann Forlini of Donora; and several nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, INC., 40 Second Street Extension, Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, (724) 379-6900; where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Donora. ALL FAMILY AND FRIENDS WISHING TO ATTEND ARE ASKED TO GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH FOR SERVICES.  PLEASE ARRIVE BY 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private in Monongahela Cemetery. To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now