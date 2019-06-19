|
FOLEY JAMES PATRICK
Age 83, of McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Son of Patrick G. Foley and Anna Ludman Foley; beloved husband of Frances of 59 years; devoted father of James E. (Mina) and Michael P. (Cyndi); loving grandfather of Ewan and Liam; loving brother of Mary Grace Merks. James proudly served in the US Army 82nd Airborne Division and was employed by the Dravo Corporation for over 20 years. Visitation will be Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church followed by burial service at St. Mary's Cemetery. www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019