O'TOOLE JAMES "JIM" PATRICK

James "Jim" Patrick O'Toole (1953-2019), of Allen, TX, formerly of Monroeville, sadly after a short illness (3 weeks prior to his 66th birthday), on January 31, 2019. Jim left us way too early. Survived by his wife Judith; and son Christopher. Son of the late Michael J. and Betty O'Toole; brother to Mike of San Jose, CA, Mark (Connie) of Grand Rapids, MI, Paul (Sue) of Monroeville. Also preceded in death by a cousin Anthony "Tony" Russo. Uncle to Lynnsey Oliver, Melissa, Patrick, Michael J., Jason, and Michael G. O'Toole; great-uncle to Elgin, Mela, Mayonna, Mayson, Lucas, and Corey. Given the nickname "the chief" by a softball team from Homewood while playing with all his buddies on the BC Sackers. Jim loved nothing more then being with family at the annual reunion, friends while having dinner, playing golf, or his passion for sky diving. Jim surprised everybody by sky diving into a back yard at a family gathering in Delmont. He donated his body to a Texas Medical Center for research. All arrangements were handled in Texas. We are grateful for all the kind words, notes, cards, and social media posts about our brother. He will be sorely missed.