Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES O'TOOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES PATRICK "JIM" O'TOOLE


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES PATRICK "JIM" O'TOOLE Obituary
O'TOOLE JAMES "JIM" PATRICK

James "Jim" Patrick O'Toole (1953-2019), of Allen, TX, formerly of Monroeville, sadly after a short illness (3 weeks prior to his 66th birthday), on January 31, 2019. Jim left us way too early. Survived by his wife Judith; and son Christopher. Son of the late Michael J. and Betty O'Toole; brother to Mike of San Jose, CA, Mark (Connie) of Grand Rapids, MI, Paul (Sue) of Monroeville. Also preceded in death by a cousin Anthony "Tony" Russo. Uncle to Lynnsey Oliver, Melissa, Patrick, Michael J., Jason, and Michael G. O'Toole; great-uncle to Elgin, Mela, Mayonna, Mayson, Lucas, and Corey. Given the nickname "the chief" by a softball team from Homewood while playing with all his buddies on the BC Sackers. Jim loved nothing more then being with family at the annual reunion, friends while having dinner, playing golf, or his passion for sky diving. Jim surprised everybody by sky diving into a back yard at a family gathering in Delmont. He donated his body to a Texas Medical Center for research. All arrangements were handled in Texas. We are grateful for all the kind words, notes, cards, and social media posts about our brother. He will be sorely missed.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.