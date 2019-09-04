Home

Age 78, on Sunday, September 1, 2019, of Carrick. Beloved husband of 57 years to Elaine (Betz) Miklancie; loving dad to Karen (Jeff) Healy, Kristine (Randy) Busch, Kathleen (Kevin) Mahoney and the late Kelly Churilla; father-in-law of Bill (Traci) Churilla; special pap to Kasey, Lauren, Morgan, Victoria, Olivia, Matthew, Ethan, Owen, Kevin and Carson; son of the late Max and Alice Miklancie; brother of Mary Alice Meli, Margaret Miklancie and Ellen Marcus. Also will be missed by the Betz family, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim, an Army veteran, retired from Pennsylvania American Water Company after 42  years. He loved to hunt and fish for steelhead and perch and spending time at camp with family and friends. Friends will be received on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 1-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to , One Oxford Centre, 301 Grant Street, Attn: Donor Services, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
