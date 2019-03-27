Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
JAMES PAUL WEIHERER

JAMES PAUL WEIHERER Obituary
WEIHERER JAMES PAUL

On Saturday, March 23, 2019, James Weiherer of Kennedy Twp., loving husband of Kathleen Melia Weiherer and late Sonja Weiherer; loving father of Jeffrey (Sandra) and Eric (Kinnary); proud grandfather of Tyler and Maximilian Weiherer, passed away at the age of 80. James was born in Pittsburgh, attending North Catholic and Duquesne University. He then moved to Los Angeles with a career in the aerospace industry, where he was a contracts manager with Rockwell International. James had a contagious smile and will be known for his kindness, caring and love for life. He enjoyed fishing, travel, flying in small aircrafts and his rescued dog, Buddy. Private visitation and a blessing service were held at HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, in Crafton. Additional visitation, Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held in Westlake Village, CA. If desired, memorials may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Home Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. 


hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
