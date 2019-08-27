|
|
KLEIN JAMES PHILIP
On Monday, August 26, 2019, age 69, of Millvale. Husband of Sally B. Klein and the late JoAnne Klein. Father of Emily (Sonny) Morris, Genevieve (Chris) Rosselot, Amanda (Andres) Gonzalez, Jonathan (Baillie) Klein, Brian (Dorothea) Rueger, Lisa (James) Farine, and Matthew Rueger. Grandfather of Vivian, Jack, Teddy, Charlie, Allison, Nolan, and Grant. Brother of Michael (Linda) Klein, Martin (Jesse) Klein, Mary Ellen (Dan) Powell, Rose Ann (Michael) Cully, Germaine (Michael) Krzan and the late Thomas and Peter Klein. Brother-in-law of Terry Klein. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday 12 noon - 8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:30 a.m. Holy Spirit Church. James was an umpire for many years with girls fast pitch softball NSA and many other sports. He loved to fish, was a great storyteller and a proud veteran serving two tours in Vietnam. He was devoted and caring to his family and to all who knew him. Jim was the comedian of the dialysis unit and a friend to all. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Disabled Veterans of America, 1000 Liberty Avenue, Pgh., PA 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019