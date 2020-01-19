|
BAKER JAMES R. "BIG JIM"
Age 44, of Brookline, unexpectedly on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Beloved son of Robert J. Baker and the late Sandra (Waldo) Baker; loving brother of Pamela (Jude) Vollmer and Michael Baker; dear uncle of James and Ryan Vollmer. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and best friend, Adam. Jimmy was a dedicated employee of Delattre for over 20 years, an avid Grateful Dead fan and enjoyed watching the Steelers and wrestling. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont 412-531-4000 Monday, 4 p.m – 7 p.m. Services and Inurnment private. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020