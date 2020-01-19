Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
JAMES R. "BIG JIM" BAKER

JAMES R. "BIG JIM" BAKER Obituary
BAKER JAMES R. "BIG JIM"

Age 44, of Brookline, unexpectedly on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Beloved son of Robert J. Baker and the late Sandra (Waldo) Baker; loving brother of Pamela (Jude) Vollmer and Michael Baker; dear uncle of James and Ryan Vollmer. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and best friend, Adam. Jimmy was a dedicated employee of Delattre for over 20 years, an avid Grateful Dead fan and enjoyed watching the Steelers and wrestling. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont 412-531-4000 Monday, 4 p.m – 7 p.m. Services and Inurnment private. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
