Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
JAMES R. BOGGIE

JAMES R. BOGGIE Obituary
BOGGIE JAMES R.

Age 67, of Penn Hills, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved son of Domino and Jean (Grassel) Boggie; loving brother of Debbie Wertz (Rick); uncle of Crystal Barrett (Jim B.); great-uncle of Isabella Corsaro and Mila Barrett. Family and Friends will be received on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Blessing Service held Monday, 10 a.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd. Penn Hills. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
