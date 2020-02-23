|
|
BOGGIE JAMES R.
Age 67, of Penn Hills, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved son of Domino and Jean (Grassel) Boggie; loving brother of Debbie Wertz (Rick); uncle of Crystal Barrett (Jim B.); great-uncle of Isabella Corsaro and Mila Barrett. Family and Friends will be received on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Blessing Service held Monday, 10 a.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd. Penn Hills. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020