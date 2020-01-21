|
CHRISE JAMES R.
Age 81, of Trafford passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in the company of his family at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. Jim was born on November 26, 1938, in Homewood, the son of the late Clarence and Alberta (George) Chrise. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Rosella "Rose" (Fiorentino) Chrise. He is survived by his two loving sons, James E. Chrise and wife Dianna of Franklin Park and Thomas N. Chrise and wife Michele of Harrison City; his grandchildren, to whom he was totally devoted, Amanda Nicole, Tyler James, Jacob Thomas and Tanner James Chrise; his brother, Eugene T. Chrise and wife Barbara of White Oak; many nieces, nephews, Godchildren and friends. While Jim's fun-loving and magnetic personality provided him with an ever growing circle of friends and acquaintances, has was completely committed to his top priority in life - his family. He lovingly left them with lasting memories and great examples of how life should be lived that only a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and selfless man could provide. Jim retired as a highly respected Mechanical Design Draftsman from Westinghouse Electric Co. after 35 years of dedicated service. He was a devoted member of the St. Regis Church in Trafford for over 50 years. Jim, in his early family life, was a well-respected coach for his sons and many other boys in Trafford through Little League, Pony and Colt baseball, and he had a unique ability to get the most out of the kids on the field, which provided them with numerous found memories and life learnings. Jim most enjoyed proudly attending the sporting events of his sons, as well as those of his grandchildren prior to his health challenges becoming severe. He also took great satisfaction, through his last day, in sharing his great wisdom with his sons and grandchildren throughout their lives. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Additional visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until parting prayers at 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the St. Regis Church with Fr. George Saletrik as celebrant and Fr. James D. Tringhese as co-celebrant. Entombment will follow in the New St. Joseph Mausoleum, N. Versailles. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Regis Development Fund, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, PA 15085 or the (). www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020