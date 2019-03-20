FERRY JAMES R.

Pittsburgh native James R. Ferry, age 80, died peacefully Sunday morning, March 17, 2019. He was the son of the late James J. and Edna Ferry. Jim was the former president of Ferry Electric Company, an electrical contracting firm founded in 1926 by his father, James J. Ferry, and currently managed by his son, James J. Ferry II, who joined the business in 1992. He graduated with a B.S. in Industrial Management from St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA. He also held an Electrical Engineering Certificate from Pennsylvania State University. His Electrical Industry involvement included membership in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Board Member and past officer of the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Electric Contractors Association, Trustee of the IBEW Local #5 Pension and Health Insurance Plans, and Board Member of the Pittsburgh Builders Exchange. He also was a member of the Electric League of Western Pennsylvania and was named the Electric League's Man of the Year. His other civic involvements included membership in the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation, Board member of Pittsburgh Terminal Properties, and memberships over the years in South Hills Country Club and St. Clair Country Club. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Bethel Park. He was active in starting St. Thomas More Manor and served on its Board. He also served on the boards of The Chimbote Foundation and the Serra Club of Pittsburgh. Jim and his wife lived in Marco Island, FL, for 18 years before returning to Pittsburgh. While in Marco, they were members of San Marco Catholic Church. They also held memberships in the Marco Island Yacht Club and the Marco Island Power Squadron, and he served both organizations in various capacities. Some of Jim's greatest joys included spending time with his family, skiing with friends, and boating. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Carleen (Hogan); and four children: Lynne (Glenn) Whiteford of Los Angeles, CA, Marianne (Richard) Evans of Asheboro, NC, James J. Ferry II (Michelle) of Pittsburgh, and Patricia (Jeffrey) Bentivoglio of Carmel, IN. He also is survived by ten grandchildren: Julia, James Dennis (JD) and Anne Ferry; Joshua, Alexandra, Luke and Grace Evans; and Katherine, Samantha and Abigail Bentivoglio. Jim is also survived by his sister, Jean (Gerald) Comber and her children, Paul (AnneMarie), Michael (Lori) and Anne (Joel) Madison. Jim was predeceased by his sister, Janet Ferry Palumbo, as well as by her children, Edna Thomas Richardson, Anna Thomas, and Walter Thomas. Friends will be received at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, Peters Township, Friday, March 22, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10 a.m., at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 126 Ft. Couch Rd., Bethel Park. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2200 Washington Rd., McMurray. Memorial donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to The Chimbote Foundation, 111 Boulevard of the Allies, 15222; The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 600 Waterfront Dr., 15222; the Serra Scholarship Trust Fund, 2900 Noblestown Rd., 15205; and Gallagher Hospice Foundation, 1370 Washington Pike, Suite 401B, Bridgeville, 15017. Please view or add tributes at:

