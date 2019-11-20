|
|
FISHER JAMES R.
Age 85, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, of Baldwin. Beloved husband of 66 years to Mildred Fisher; loving father of James (Debbie), Elizabeth Streno and Susan (Clifford) Sherman; cherished pap of seven granddaughters; proud great-grandpap of four great-grandsons; brother of Doris Jane Wanner and the late Shirley Lema and Robert Fisher. Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the Army Security Agency and he retired from Western Electric. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 3-7 p.m. where a blessing service will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests contributions to the National Psoriasis Foundation, www.psoriasis.org/ways-to-give/donate/tribute. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019