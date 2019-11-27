Home

JAMES R. HERFORTH

JAMES R. HERFORTH Obituary
HERFORTH JAMES R.

Age 66, of Level Green passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Jim was born on December 26, 1952 in Pittsburgh the son of Patricia J. (Gallagher) Herforth of Monroeville and his late beloved uncle, Charles J. Gallagher who raised him. Jim was the owner of the former Belmont Auto Sales, a member of the St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Export Italian Club and the Norwin Elks. Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann (Lamanna) Herforth; his three children, James R. Herforth, II of Spanish Fort, AL, Patrick R. Herforth of Level Green and Dr. Christine M. Herforth US Navy of San Diego, CA and his two brothers, Jeff Herforth of Canonsburg and Derek Herforth of Penn Twp. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7 th St. (St. Rt.130) Trafford (412) 372-3111. There will be no visitation Thanksgiving Day. Parting prayers will be on Friday in the funeral home at 12:45 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Bernadette Church, Monroeville at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh.   www.dobrinickfhinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
