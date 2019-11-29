Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
JAMES R. "JIM" McFETRIDGE

JAMES R. "JIM" McFETRIDGE Obituary
McFETRIDGE JAMES R. "JIM"

Age 94, of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nelma Duffy and the late Vivian Evans; loving father of James F. (MaryAnn), Robert (Sherry), the late Deborah (Lenny) and the late Dale (Gloria) McFetridge; cherished stepfather to James (Georgia) Evans, Sharon (Gary) Evans, Janet (Butch) Kamerer, Barb (Tommy) Pashel and Bill (Christine) Evans; beloved grandfather to Dale, Christine (Bill), Megan (Greg), Paul (Susie), Michael (Leah), Shawn and James. James was also survived by many loving great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. James proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. During his time in the United States Navy, James served on the Destroyer U.S.S. Schroeder. In addition to serving his country, Jim was a proud member of the Boilermakers Union Local #154. Friends and family welcomed Sunday, December 1, 2019, at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC. (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Pgh., PA 15211 (Mt. Washington) from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Blessing Service will take place following visitation on MONDAY, December 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial to follow at Mt. Royal Cemetery (Glenshaw, PA 15116). www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
