PARKS, III JAMES R.

James R. Parks III, age 77, of Scott Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mary B. Parks; loving father of Maura (Bryan) DeRiggi-Dickey and Megan Liston; cherished grandfather of Alexis DeRiggi; also survived by in laws and cousins. James was an avid golfer and loved to travel. He retired after 38 years from Equitable Gas Company. He had a sharp sense of humor and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, March 19, 2020 10 a.m. at St. Simon and Jude, 1607 Greentree Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at Pittsburghcremation.com.