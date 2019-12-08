|
PEPPLER JAMES R.
On Friday, December 6, 2019, James, age 89 of North Versailles passed away. Son of the late James C. and Ethel Peppler. Beloved husband of Frances (Wilk) Peppler. Loving father of Carleen (Fred) Heinz, James M. (Sandra) Peppler, Cynthia Peppler, Cathy (Steve) Epshtein, Robert (Nelsy) Peppler, and Christopher (Jen) Peppler. Dear grandfather of Kelly, Erin, A.J., Chris, Kaylee, Katrina and Alyssa. Great-grandfather of Maddie and Aubrey. Brother of Ethel Sunday. Friends received Sunday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035 (412) 823-4054. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10 a.m. St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Burial with full military honors will follow at New St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Ma's Pantry or St. Robert Bellarmine Church. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
