Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
(724) 627-7505
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES RETHAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES R. RETHAGE


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES R. RETHAGE Obituary
RETHAGE JAMES R.

Age 88, of Waynesburg, PA, died at 8:45 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in the Donnell House in Washington, PA. He was born Monday, June 16, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA. A son of the late Frederick Rethage and Nancy Schober Rethage. Friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FH INC., 197 N. Maiden St., Waynesburg, PA. 15370, Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, where services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with Father Albin McGinnis officiating. Burial will be at Fairall Cemetery, Whiteley Twp., Greene County, PA. Information online at: 


milliken-throckmortonfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.