|
|
RETHAGE JAMES R.
Age 88, of Waynesburg, PA, died at 8:45 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in the Donnell House in Washington, PA. He was born Monday, June 16, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA. A son of the late Frederick Rethage and Nancy Schober Rethage. Friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FH INC., 197 N. Maiden St., Waynesburg, PA. 15370, Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, where services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with Father Albin McGinnis officiating. Burial will be at Fairall Cemetery, Whiteley Twp., Greene County, PA. Information online at:
milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019