Age 88, of the Esplen area of Pittsburgh, PA  passed away on December 31, 2019. Husband of Patricia Thomas; father of Patricia A. Thomas, Carol Thomas – Smith (Kenneth), Mark A. Thomas, Sr. (Natalie) and the late James R. Thomas, Jr. and Eric A. Thomas; brother of the late Carl Christian and David Thomas; also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1000 Bryn Mawr Road, Pgh., PA 15219 where Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
