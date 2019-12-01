|
WARRICK JAMES R. "RICH"
On Thursday, November 28, 2019, age 78, of Millvale. Beloved husband of 45 years to Judith R. Warrick; father of Ron (Bernie) Hart, James R. (Sherry) Warrick, and Christopher Warrick; Pappy of Gunnar and Savannah Warrick; Pap Pap Rich of Madison Tyler; brother of Charles Lee Warrick and Evelyn Sanders. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and loving dog, Chubbs. No visitation. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements by HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019