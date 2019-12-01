Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
(412) 821-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES WARRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES R. "RICH" WARRICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES R. "RICH" WARRICK Obituary
WARRICK JAMES R. "RICH"

On Thursday, November 28, 2019, age 78, of Millvale. Beloved husband of 45 years to Judith R. Warrick; father of Ron (Bernie) Hart, James R. (Sherry) Warrick, and Christopher Warrick; Pappy of Gunnar and Savannah Warrick; Pap Pap Rich of Madison Tyler; brother of Charles Lee Warrick and Evelyn Sanders. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and loving dog, Chubbs. No visitation. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements by HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -