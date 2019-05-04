WILLIAMSON JAMES R. "JIMMY"

Age 73, of Green Tree, formerly of Dormont, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Devoted companion of 35 years to Debra Visciarelli; beloved son of the late James and Katherine (Baker) Williamson; loving brother of the late Daryl Zavacky and Jody Bowley; beloved brother-in-law of Teresa Visciarelli and Donna Visciarelli Daly; loving uncle Jimmy of Lisa, Samantha, Shannon, Evan, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Jimmy was a hard worker who had a great sense of humor and was generous to a fault. He loved to travel and will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Visitation Tuesday, from 3-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m., followed by full military honors. Burial will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to a . www.slaterfuneral.com.