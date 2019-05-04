Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES WILLIAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES R. "JIMMY" WILLIAMSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES R. "JIMMY" WILLIAMSON Obituary
WILLIAMSON JAMES R. "JIMMY"

Age 73, of Green Tree, formerly of Dormont, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Devoted companion of 35 years to Debra Visciarelli; beloved son of the late James and Katherine (Baker) Williamson; loving brother of the late Daryl Zavacky and Jody Bowley; beloved brother-in-law of Teresa Visciarelli and Donna Visciarelli Daly; loving uncle Jimmy of Lisa, Samantha, Shannon, Evan, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Jimmy was a hard worker who had a great sense of humor and was generous to a fault. He loved to travel and will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Visitation Tuesday, from 3-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m., followed by full military honors. Burial will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to a . www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now