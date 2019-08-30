Home

Age 87, of Columbus, Ohio, died August 25, 2019, after a brief illness following heart surgery. Born on January 21st, 1932, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, "Jim" Duffy, was the youngest child of Raymond and Bertha Duffy. Jim married the love of his life, Collette Mullen of Clairton, Pennsylvania, in 1957. He was preceded in death by siblings Virgil Duffy Sweet, Regis Duffy, Aniceta Duffy Heidenreich, and John "Jack" Duffy; and infant daughter Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 61 years, Collette, children Michael (Mary Elizabeth Palmer) and Meghan (Charles L. Coulson), and sister Mary Adelle Duffy. A loving father and grandfather, he is also survived by six grandchildren, Patrica Duffy, Shannon Coulson, James Duffy, Conor Coulson, Katherine Duffy, and Raymond Duffy. Following graduation from Duquesne University in 1953, Jim joined the armed services, enlisting in the Air Force where he served in Korea during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return, Jim worked as a Claims Adjuster for Traveller's Insurance. Jim attended Duquesne University Law School and was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in 1963. He practiced trial law in Pittsburgh and served as Solicitor for the Borough of Whitehall until his retirement in 2005. He later relocated with Collette to Columbus in 2014. The consummate gentleman, Jim's charm and easy laugh will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Pleasant Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Hills Family Hospice, Pittsburgh, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
