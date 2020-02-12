|
|
RECKER JAMES "PETE"
Age 71, of Upper St. Clair, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 9, 2020. He was born on December 13, 1948, he was the son of the late Helen and Clarence Recker. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Recker; loving father of Amy (Rich) Papp and Michael (Maria) Recker; cherished grandfather of Jordan, Olivia, and Brandon; dear brother of Thomas (Gloria) Recker, David (Lane) Recker, the late William (Evelyn (surviving) Recker, Marilyn (Richard) Nye, and Phyllis (Paul) Wirant; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Also survived by sister-in-law, Elizabeth Towns; and her children, Megan and Molly. Pete will be dearly missed by his second family at The Beadling Club. Pete was a proud grandfather that loved spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed his afternoons meeting up with his buddies at the Beadling Club. He was a USMC Veteran of the Vietnam War. Family and friends are welcome Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Full Military Honors will take place Friday, February 14, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. EVERYONE MEET AT THE CEMETERY. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020