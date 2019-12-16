|
SCHULTZ JAMES RICHARD
Longtime resident of Sharpsburg, passed away on December 13, 2019. He was born in Wilkinsburg, PA, June 21, 1961. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph Schultz, Jr. and Veronica (Szpila) Schultz of O'Hara Township; and a brother, David Alan Schultz of Natrona Heights. Survivors include a brother, John Joseph (Laraine) Schultz III; and two sisters, Gail Ann (Greg) Atwood and Sandra Lee (Christopher) Bobak. He also leaves behind a special life companion, Sherri Detman. He will be missed by family and friends. Family and friends received 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main Street, Sharpsburg, PA 15215. Interment will follow at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharps Hill.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019