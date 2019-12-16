Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES SCHULTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES RICHARD SCHULTZ


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES RICHARD SCHULTZ Obituary
SCHULTZ JAMES RICHARD

Longtime resident of Sharpsburg, passed away on December 13, 2019. He was born in Wilkinsburg, PA, June 21, 1961. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph Schultz, Jr. and Veronica (Szpila) Schultz of O'Hara Township; and a brother, David Alan Schultz of Natrona Heights. Survivors include a brother, John Joseph (Laraine) Schultz III; and two sisters, Gail Ann (Greg) Atwood and Sandra Lee (Christopher) Bobak. He also leaves behind a special life companion, Sherri Detman. He will be missed by family and friends. Family and friends received 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main Street, Sharpsburg, PA 15215. Interment will follow at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharps Hill.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -